Usain Bolt beats Justin Gatlin again at world championships, gets record 10th gold medal

Usain Bolt put his sprinting supremacy beyond doubt.

With one of his coasting-at-the-end performances in the 200 meters on Thursday, Justin Gatlin still couldn't get close as the Jamaican won a record 10th gold medal at the world championships.

Looking left and failing to see any red from Gatlin's jersey, Bolt lifted both arms and punched his thumbs into his chest to show once again he is the greatest sprinter of all time.

With a time of 19.55 seconds, he set the best time of the season. And despite slowing down, he still beat Gatlin by .19 — much more than the .01 second edge Bolt had in Sunday's 100 final.

Bolt is now 2-0 in Beijing against Gatlin, who had been unbeaten in two seasons, with only the 4x100 relay to come on Saturday.

Once he sat down to savor his victory on a trackside chair, Gatlin came over to congratulate Bolt and the two rivals shook hands and chatted.

Seven years ago, Bolt started his amazing run of gold at the Beijing Olympics and has not lost a major 200 race since. The Jamaican, however, had been struggling with injury since winning his third straight 200 title at the 2013 world championships in Moscow.