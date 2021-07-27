US to blame for Molotov attack on Cuba embassy in Paris, FM says

A top Cuban official took to Twitter late Monday to report a Molotov cocktail attack on Havana's embassy in Paris and place the blame squarely on the U.S. government over its rhetoric after the country's historic protests.

Three Molotov cocktails were thrown and the building and two made contact, which caused a brief fire that was extinguished by diplomats, Cuba said. French police and firefighters responded to the scene.

BIDEN MAY SEND MORE STAFF TO US EMBASSY IN HAVANA TO SUPPORT CUBAN PEOPLE: SENIOR ADMINISTRATION OFFICIAL

Bruno Rodriguez, the foreign minister, blamed the attack on the U.S. government and its "continuous campaigns against our country that encourages these behaviors and for calls to violence, with impunity, from its territory."

The Cuban government has placed blame on the U.S. since protests broke out earlier in the month. At first, Havana blamed Washington for orchestrating the protests and then criticized the embargo that they say suffocates its economy.

Cuba’s Foreign Ministry posted apparent photos from the scene and wrote that it denounced the "terrorist attack" and "those directly responsible for these acts are those who incite violence and hatred against our country."

The Cuban embassy and U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to after-hours emails from Fox News.

The Associated Press contributed to this report