Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ukraine
Published

US immigration officials detain more than 5,000 migrants from Ukraine in March

CBP detained most of the Ukrainians at the U.S.-Mexico border

Lorraine Taylor
By Lorraine Taylor | Fox News
close
Ukraine refugee crisis: Food is a 'major problem' Video

Ukraine refugee crisis: Food is a 'major problem'

Hope for Ukraine president Yuriy Boyechko discusses the effort to feed refugees on 'Fox News @ Night.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Customs and Border Protection detained more than 5,000 Ukrainians at U.S. land, sea and air borders in March, according to new data released Monday.

CBP reported a total of 5,071 Ukrainians detained last month. That represents a significant increase from the 1,146 who were detained in February. CBP detained most of the Ukrainians at the U.S.-Mexico border. The data shows that a total of 3,274 were detained at the southwest border, another major increase from the just 272 Ukrainians who were detained there in February.

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

Volunteers set up a makeshift camp along the southwest border in Tijuana, Mexico, for Ukrainian refugees who are attempting to cross into the U.S. 

Volunteers set up a makeshift camp along the southwest border in Tijuana, Mexico, for Ukrainian refugees who are attempting to cross into the U.S.  (Fox News/Alona Bastys)

The Department of Homeland Security announced Monday that the Biden administration is extending temporary protected status for Ukrainians for another 18 months. DHS said the designation will allow eligible Ukrainians to stay in the U.S. and apply for employment authorization.

ZELENSKYY VOWS TO FIGHT RUSSIAN TAKEOVER OF DONBAS: ‘WE WILL NOT GIVE UP ANYTHING UKRAINIAN’

Refugees walk after fleeing the war from neighboring Ukraine at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, on Friday.

Refugees walk after fleeing the war from neighboring Ukraine at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, on Friday. (AP/Sergei Grits)

President Biden has previously said the U.S. will welcome up to 100,000 Ukrainians and others fleeing the war with Russia

People from Mariupol and surroundings in eastern Ukraine, leave a train to be taken to temporary residences in Nizhny Novgorod region, at the railway station in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Thursday, April 7, 2022. About 500 refugees from Mariupol arrived Thursday in Nizhny Novgorod by a special train from eastern Ukraine. 

People from Mariupol and surroundings in eastern Ukraine, leave a train to be taken to temporary residences in Nizhny Novgorod region, at the railway station in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Thursday, April 7, 2022. About 500 refugees from Mariupol arrived Thursday in Nizhny Novgorod by a special train from eastern Ukraine.  ((AP Photo))

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The United Nations reports that more than 4.9 million people have fled Ukraine since the war began on February 24. Most of the Ukrainians have sought refuge in neighboring countries including Poland, Romania, Hungary and Moldova. The vast majority, nearly 2.8 million Ukrainian refugees, have sought safety in Poland.

Lorraine Taylor is an editor at Fox News. News tips can be sent to lorraine.taylor@fox.com or on Twitter @LorraineEMT.