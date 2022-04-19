Zelenskyy pledges defiance in Donbas; Ukraine moves toward EU membership
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed to "not give up anything Ukrainian" as Russia focuses its efforts on the Donbas. Ukraine also filled out a questionnaire in the process of joining the European Union.
Russian forces illegally deported 40,000 civilians from Mariupol, according to the city's mayor.
Mayor Vadym Boichenko said in an interview on Ukrainian television that the civilians have been “forcibly deported” to Russia or to Russian-controlled regions of Ukraine, the Kyiv Independent reported.
President Zelenskyy announced that he had submitted a questionnaire for membership in the European Union on Monday.
"It's an important signal," Zelenskyy said. "We believe that we will gain support and become a candidate for accession. After that, the next, final stage will begin. We believe that this procedure will take place in the coming weeks and that it will be positive for the history of our people, given the price it paid on the path to independence and democracy."
"Each country that joined the European Union went through the same procedure with the questionnaire," Zelenskyy said in a speech Monday. "The only difference is that it took them years, and we completed it in a little more than a week. We will provide the second part of the answers shortly. And we hope that Europe’s decision in response will be quick."
It remains unclear how far Ukraine has progressed on questions of corruption and other issues that prevented its membership in the EU in the past.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed to oppose the Russian offensive in the Donbas region Monday as Russian President Vladimir Putin refocused his forces on the east and south of Ukraine.
"No matter how many soldiers are drawn there, we will defend ourselves," Zelenskyy said in an address on the results of the 54th day of the war. "We will fight. We will not give up anything Ukrainian."
