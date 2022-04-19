Zelenskyy pledges defiance in Donbas; Ukraine moves toward EU membership

Ukraine submits EU membership questionnaire

President Zelenskyy announced that he had submitted a questionnaire for membership in the European Union on Monday.

"It's an important signal," Zelenskyy said. "We believe that we will gain support and become a candidate for accession. After that, the next, final stage will begin. We believe that this procedure will take place in the coming weeks and that it will be positive for the history of our people, given the price it paid on the path to independence and democracy."

"Each country that joined the European Union went through the same procedure with the questionnaire," Zelenskyy said in a speech Monday. "The only difference is that it took them years, and we completed it in a little more than a week. We will provide the second part of the answers shortly. And we hope that Europe’s decision in response will be quick."

It remains unclear how far Ukraine has progressed on questions of corruption and other issues that prevented its membership in the EU in the past.