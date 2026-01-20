US forces apprehend sanctioned vessel in Caribbean maritime operation targeting illicit oil transport

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Department of War announced on Tuesday U.S. military forces apprehended another sanctioned tanker vessel in the Carribean as part of its mission to crush illicit activity in the Western Hemisphere.

U.S. Southern Command confirmed "Motor Vessel Sagitta" was apprehended earlier in the day without incident.

Video showed the vessel moving through the ocean with people on board the deck of the ship.

"The apprehension of another tanker operating in defiance of President Trump’s established quarantine of sanctioned vessels in the Caribbean demonstrates our resolve to ensure that the only oil leaving Venezuela will be oil that is coordinated properly and lawfully," officials wrote in a statement on social media.

"As the joint force operates in the Western Hemisphere, we reaffirm that the security of the American people is paramount, demonstrating our commitment to safety and stability," they continued.

The apprehension was part of #OpSouthernSpear, in partnership with the U.S. Coast Guard, Department of Homeland Security, and the Justice Department.

