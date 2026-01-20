Expand / Collapse search
U.S. Defense & Military Politics

US forces apprehend sanctioned vessel in Caribbean maritime operation targeting illicit oil transport

Motor Vessel Sagitta apprehended as part of mission to crush illicit Venezuelan oil activity

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
US forces seize Venezuelan oil tanker in latest operation Video

US forces seize Venezuelan oil tanker in latest operation

The U.S. military seized another Venezuelan oil tanker in the Caribbean, with support from the Department of Homeland Security, Jan. 20, according to U.S. Southern Command. (Southcom via X)

The Department of War announced on Tuesday U.S. military forces apprehended another sanctioned tanker vessel in the Carribean as part of its mission to crush illicit activity in the Western Hemisphere.

U.S. Southern Command confirmed "Motor Vessel Sagitta" was apprehended earlier in the day without incident.

Video showed the vessel moving through the ocean with people on board the deck of the ship.

A large ship in the water

U.S. officials released new footage of a Venezuelan oil tanker that was seized in the Caribbean on Tuesday. (Southcom via X)

"The apprehension of another tanker operating in defiance of President Trump’s established quarantine of sanctioned vessels in the Caribbean demonstrates our resolve to ensure that the only oil leaving Venezuela will be oil that is coordinated properly and lawfully," officials wrote in a statement on social media.

"As the joint force operates in the Western Hemisphere, we reaffirm that the security of the American people is paramount, demonstrating our commitment to safety and stability," they continued.

Venezuelan oil tanker

The Venezuelan oil tanker was seized by U.S. forces Tuesday, according to officials. (Southcom via X)

The apprehension was part of #OpSouthernSpear, in partnership with the U.S. Coast Guard, Department of Homeland Security, and the Justice Department.

GIF of US commandos boarding oil tanker

The U.S. military seized another fugitive oil tanker linked to Venezuela in the Caribbean on Jan. 15, according to U.S. Southern Command. (US Southern Command)

Breaking news. Check back for updates.

