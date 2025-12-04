1 hostage remains with Hamas after latest body is ID'd

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Israeli authorities confirmed that the hostage remains returned on Wednesday were those of Sudthisak Rinthalak, making Israeli police officer Ran Gvili the last hostage in Gaza.

Rinthalak, a Thai national, was working in Israel to support his family in Thailand when he was killed during the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Rinthalak's body was taken from the orchards at Kibbutz Be’eri, one of the communities hit hardest in the massacre. His remains were then taken into Gaza and held hostage by Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), the second-largest terror organization in the enclave.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement that the return of Rinthalak's remains to Thailand for a proper burial would be done in coordination with the Thai Embassy in Israel.

"The government of Israel shares in the deep sorrow of the Rinthalak family, the Thai people and all of fallen hostages' families," the statement read. "The Rinthalak family and Thai Ambassador to Israel Boonyarit Vichienpuntu asked to convey their deep gratitude and appreciation to the State of Israel for the efforts to return Sudthisak and for the continuous support provided to the family since the outbreak of the war."

The office added that it and Israel's Directorate for the Hostages and the Missing "are determined, committed, and working tirelessly to return National Counter-Terrorism Unit fighter and hero Master Sgt. Ran Gvili for a proper Jewish burial."

Rinthalak was raised in Rattanawapi in Nong Khai province, and his family said that his favorite food was an omelet with tomatoes, according to the Hostages and Missing Families Forum. Rinthalak is survived by his brother and his parents.

Prior to his remains being returned to Israel, Rinthalak's family told Israeli news outlet Ynet that he said he would be coming home for good once he saved a bit more money.

"About 10 days before October 7 was the last time we spoke," Rinthalak's mother, On, told Ynet. "We asked him to come home to Thailand for a visit. We hadn’t seen him in many years, ever since he went to Israel for work. He told us he wanted to save a bit more money and then come home for good. Then October 7 happened and he was murdered. I want my son home as soon as possible. I wait for him every day."

Gvili, who is the last hostage in Gaza, was killed in the Oct. 7 attacks and his body was taken into the Gaza Strip, where it has been held since the 2023 massacre.

"When this nightmare began, there were 255 hostages. Their families became one big family. We held each other through every unbearable moment. Every time someone returned, there was a feeling that part of us came back. And now we're down to the last two in the darkness of Gaza. I'm terrified that after bringing so many home, my Ran will be left behind. There's this crushing feeling I can't shake: when is our turn?" Gvili's mother, Talik, wrote in a Fox News op-ed.