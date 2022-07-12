Expand / Collapse search
ISIS
Published

US drone strike kills top Syrian ISIS leader Maher al-Agal

Central Command says militant is one of the ‘top five’ leaders of ISIS

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
The leader of the Islamic State terrorist group in Syria has been killed Tuesday by a U.S. drone strike. 

Maher al-Agal, whom military officials describe as "one of the top five ISIS leaders and the leader of ISIS in Syria," was taken out after being targeted near Jindayris in the country’s northwest. 

"This strike reaffirms CENTCOM's steadfast commitment to the region and the enduring defeat of ISIS," Col. Joe Buccino, a Central Command spokesperson, said in a statement. "The removal of these ISIS leaders will disrupt the terrorist organization's ability to further plot and carry out global attacks." 

Maher, according to the defense officials, was "responsible for aggressively pursuing the development of ISIS networks outside of Iraq and Syria." 

A masked Islamic State soldier poses holding the ISIS flag in 2015.

A masked Islamic State soldier poses holding the ISIS flag in 2015. (Pictures from History/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

CENTCOM also says a "senior ISIS official closely associated with Maher was seriously injured during the strike." 

"Extensive planning went into this operation to ensure its successful execution," it added. "An initial review indicates there were no civilian casualties." 

Despite eliminating Maher, Buccino said "ISIS continues to represent a threat to the U.S. and partners in the region. 

"CENTCOM maintains a sufficient and sustainable presence in the region and will continue to counter threats against regional security," he added. 

Fox News' Jennifer Griffin contributed to this report.