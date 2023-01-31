US Coast Guard seizes $33 million of hashish and meth in Gulf of Oman

The U.S. Coast Guard seized $33 million worth of drugs from a fishing vessel that was smuggling narcotics in the Gulf of Oman on Tuesday, according to U.S. Naval Forces Central Command.

More than 8,800 pounds of hashish and about 1,128 pounds of methamphetamine were found by Coast Guard cutter Emlen Tunnell.

The ship was patrolling waters in the Gulf of Oman as part of Combined Task Force (CTF) 150, a consortium of allies that work to disrupt criminal and terrorist activities in the area.

"This is just the beginning of our work in delivering maritime security operations in the region to stop illicit activities and drug smuggling," UK Royal Navy Capt. James Byron, the CTF 150 commander, said in a statement. "This comes as a result of a valued partnership between CTF 150 and all partner nations in Combined Maritime Forces."

About $1 billion worth of drugs, including hashish, heroin, opium, and amphetamines, have been seized since 2021 by CTF 150.

In October, U.S. Coast Guard cutter Glen Harris seized about $48 million worth of hashish and meth from drug smugglers, while another cutter seized about $20 million worth of narcotics in August.

Aside from drugs, patrols led by the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard have also interdicted smugglers trying to sneak weapons through the Gulf of Oman.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Navy seized 2,116 AK-47 assault rifles from a vessel that was crewed by Yemeni nationals in the gulf. The lethal aid was being smuggled from Iran to Houthi rebels in Yemen.