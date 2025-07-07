Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Lebanon

US champions Lebanon's response to Hezbollah disarmament, hints at Abraham Accords opportunity

Trump administration signals potential Abraham Accords expansion as relations appear to improve with Lebanon and Syria

Caitlin McFall By Caitlin McFall Fox News
Published
close
US envoy to Lebanon 'unbelievably satisfied' with proposal to disarm Hezbollah Video

US envoy to Lebanon 'unbelievably satisfied' with proposal to disarm Hezbollah

U.S. envoy Tom Barrack met with Lebanon's president and said he was 'unbelievably satisfied' with Beirut's response to a proposal to disarm the Hezbollah terrorist group. (ASSOCIATED PRESS, LEBANESE PRESIDENCY HANDOUT.)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. envoy to Lebanon championed a response issued by Beirut on Monday to a proposal by Washington that detailed the complete disarmament of the Iran-backed terrorist group Hezbollah in exchange for the withdrawal of Israeli troops from its southern region. 

Envoy Thomas Barrack told reporters he was "unbelievably satisfied" with Beirut’s timely response to a June 19 proposal that called for the disarmament of Hezbollah within a four-month timeframe. 

"What the government gave us was something spectacular in a very short period of time," Barrack said following a meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, who took the top job in January. "I'm unbelievably satisfied with the response."

Tom Barrack and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, right, meets with U.S. Ambassador to Turkey and Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack, in Baabda, east of Beirut, Monday, July 7, 2025. (Lebanese Presidency press office via AP)

TRUMP PRESSURES ISRAEL TO END GAZA CONFLICT AS HE EYES ABRAHAM ACCORDS EXPANSION

The news comes as negotiators are also working to end Israel’s war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip after Jerusalem saw itself facing four fronts just last fall with a war on its southern border against Hamas, back-and-forth missile strikes with Iran as well as with the Houthis in Yemen, and a campaign that unfolded in Lebanon.

A truce was struck in Lebanon following a sophisticated pager bombing that targeted hundreds of Hezbollah members across the country in September. 

Hezbollah largely retreated from Lebanon’s southern region and has reportedly relinquished some arms.

But reporting by Reuters on Monday also suggested that Hezbollah may be unwilling to relinquish all its arms and the details of the U.S.-Lebanon agreement that would see the disarmament of the terrorist network remain unknown.

Israeli troops have remained in parts of southern Lebanon to counter what it argues is a continued threat posed by the terrorist network to Israeli communities that live on the northern border, and skirmishes have continued. 

Barrack, who also serves as U.S. ambassador to Turkey and special envoy for Syria, said he believes that, ultimately, Lebanon and Israel share the same goal – peace.

IDF soldier poses next to weapons cache

An IDF soldier near anti-tank missiles that belong to the terror group Hezbollah in southern Lebanon. (IDF)

AFTER SETBACK TO IRAN'S NUCLEAR PROGRAM, TRUMP EXPECTED TO LEVERAGE MILITARY SUPPORT IN NETANYAHU MEETING

"The Israelis do not want war with Lebanon," he said. "Both countries are trying to give the same thing – the notion of a stand-down agreement, of the cessation of hostilities, and a road to peace."

Barrack also suggested that the Trump administration may look to add Lebanon to the list of nations that have normalized ties with Israel under the Abraham Accords – a chief policy of Trump’s during his first administration and one which he has once again made a top priority. 

Fox News Digital could not confirm whether Beirut is yet interested in that level of diplomacy with its southern neighbor.

But Barrack also suggested that Syria has already begun "dialogue" with Israel. 

"The dialogue has started between Syria and Israel, just as the dialogue needs to be reinvented by Lebanon," he said. "If you don't want change, it's no problem. The rest of the region is moving at Mach speed and you will be left behind."

Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon.

Mourners react during the funeral of Hezbollah member Hassan Ghassan Hijazi, who was killed by an Israeli strike in Tayr Debba, in southern Lebanon, Jan. 11, 2025. (Courtney Bonneau/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The comments come one week after Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Gideon Sa'ar said Jerusalem "is interested in expanding the Abraham Accords circle of peace and normalization.

"We have an interest in adding countries, such as Syria and Lebanon, our neighbors, to the circle of peace and normalization – while safeguarding Israel's essential and security interests," he added, though much of the normalization efforts would depend on Israel ending its war in the Gaza Strip. 

Reuters contributed to this report. 

Caitlin McFall is a Reporter at Fox News Digital covering Politics, U.S. and World news.