Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Air Force
Published

US carries out ICBM test after delaying over tensions with China

ICBM test launch had been delayed amid tensions with China

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi , Liz Friden | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. Air Force launched an ICBM with a test modification for re-entry last week in an effort to demonstrate the military's nuclear capabilities.

The launch occurred at 12:49 a.m. PT and was part of a "routine and periodic" practice. The test was originally postponed Aug. 4 over tensions with China over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit. 

The Air Force said it has conducted similar tests more than 300 times before and stressed that the test was not "the result of current world events." 

"Our test launches are scheduled well in advance and are not reactionary to world events," task force commander Major Armand Wong said in a statement. "A meticulous planning process for each launch begins six-months to a year prior to launch. Our best Airmen from each of the three missile wings worked in conjunction with the 576th Flight Test Squadron to proudly showcase some very technical skills that comprise the heart of our nuclear deterrence mission."

UNITED STATES DELAYS LONG-PLANNED ICBM TEST AMID TENSIONS WITH CHINA

The U.S. Air Force launched an intercontinental ballistic missile in a test, Aug. 11, 2022.

The U.S. Air Force launched an intercontinental ballistic missile in a test, Aug. 11, 2022. (Vandenberg Space Force Base)

Military tensions have been stressed to the limit between the U.S., China, Taiwan and other nations in East Asia after Pelosi's visit to Taiwan angered Chinese officials. More U.S. lawmakers made an unannounced visit to the island last weekend.

CHINA'S TIKTOK MAY FACE NEW US RESTRICTIONS DESPITE REVERSAL OF TRUMP BAN

The People's Liberation Army has conducted a variety of drills and launched multiple test missiles in the aftermath of the visit, which they say violated the long-standing One China Policy.

Tourists at Pingtan Island spotted the Chinese military's missile launches into water near Taiwan, Aug. 4, 2022. 

Tourists at Pingtan Island spotted the Chinese military's missile launches into water near Taiwan, Aug. 4, 2022.  (NTV Digital via AP)

"Make no mistake - our nuclear triad is the cornerstone of the national security of our country and of our allies around the globe," Col. Chris Cruise, 576th Flight Test Squadron commander, said in the statement. "This scheduled test launch is demonstrative of how our nation’s ICBM fleet illustrates our readiness and reliability of the weapon system."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com