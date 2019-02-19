Expand / Collapse search
US Airmen saved him, now Tony Foulds wants them honored

Associated Press
    Tony Foulds tends to a memorial honouring 10 U.S. airmen who died in a plane crash in Endcliffe Park, Sheffield, England, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. Foulds was just a kid running around in the park on Feb. 22, 1944 when a U.S. Air Force crew decided to crash and die rather than take the chance of hitting them. He's dreamed of honoring them for decades. Now he's 82 and about to get his wish. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

    In this image provided by the Kriegshauser family and taken on Oct. 22, 1943 shows the crew posing for a photo in front of a training plane in Geiger Field in Spokane, Washington. They are back row from left: Stf Sgt. Harry Estabrooks, Sgt. Maurice Robbins, Stf Sgt. Robert Mayfield, Sgt. Vito Ambrosio, Sgt. Charles Tuttle and Sgt. George M. Williams. Front row from left: 2nd Lt. Melchor Hernandez, 2nd Lt. John W. Humphrey, 2nd Lt. Lyle Curtis holding the mascot Peanuts and Lt. John G. Kriegshauser. On Friday Feb. 22, 2019 the U.S. and the Royal Air Force are set to honor Lt. John G. Kriegshauser and his crew. (The Kriegshauser family via AP)

SHEFFIELD, England – Tony Foulds has a routine when he visits the memorial for 10 American airmen killed in World War II.

First, he kisses his finger and lays it on the metal plate bearing their names. He feels immense guilt. He says simply: "I killed them."

Foulds believes the young Americans sacrificed their lives to save his when the pilot decided not to land his crippled plane in Endcliffe Park, in the British city of Sheffield, to avoid a group of children on the grass.

Tony has long dreamed of public recognition of the sacrifice of the B-17G Flying Fortress nicknamed "Mi Amigo." He wanted an aerial display — a flypast.

On Friday, he will get his wish. The U.S. and the Royal Air Force are set to honor Lt. John G. Kriegshauser and his crew.