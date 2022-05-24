US a 'ways away' from sending troops to Ukraine: Joint Chiefs chairman

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said Monday that the U.S. is still a "ways away" from any possible decision on whether to re-introduce U.S. troops to Ukraine.

"At the end of the day, any reintroduction of U.S. forces into Ukraine would require a presidential decision. So we're a ways away from anything like that," Gen. Mark Milley told reporters at a news briefing.

"We're still developing courses of action, and none of that's been presented yet to the Secretary," he said, referring to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Milley did not elaborate regarding whether he was referring to low-level planning for U.S. forces to potentially secure a diplomatic presence in Ukraine or, potentially, for other activities.

President Biden decided to withdraw U.S. military from Ukraine before Russia's Feb. 24 invasion.

The U.S. is aiding Ukraine by sharing intelligence and sending weapons.

Russia's war marked its third month on Tuesday, with no quick victory for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ukrainian authorities reported Tuesday that workers had found 200 bodies in the basement of an apartment building in the southern port city of Mariupol.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has reported 8,533 civilian casualties in Ukraine, including 3,942 deaths and 4,591 injuries.

However, the actual figures are believed to be considerably higher.

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.