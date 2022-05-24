Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

US a 'ways away' from sending troops to Ukraine: Joint Chiefs chairman

Russia's war in Ukraine has reached its third month

By Julia Musto | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said Monday that the U.S. is still a "ways away" from any possible decision on whether to re-introduce U.S. troops to Ukraine. 

"At the end of the day, any reintroduction of U.S. forces into Ukraine would require a presidential decision. So we're a ways away from anything like that," Gen. Mark Milley told reporters at a news briefing. 

RUSSIA, CHINA FLY NUCLEAR-CAPABLE BOMBERS IN JOINT MILITARY DRILL DURING BIDEN TRIP TO JAPAN

"We're still developing courses of action, and none of that's been presented yet to the Secretary," he said, referring to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Milley did not elaborate regarding whether he was referring to low-level planning for U.S. forces to potentially secure a diplomatic presence in Ukraine or, potentially, for other activities.

Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley speaks with reporters after a virtual meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at the Pentagon, Monday, May 23, 2022, in Washington. 

Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley speaks with reporters after a virtual meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at the Pentagon, Monday, May 23, 2022, in Washington.  (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Biden decided to withdraw U.S. military from Ukraine before Russia's Feb. 24 invasion.

The U.S. is aiding Ukraine by sharing intelligence and sending weapons. 

UKRAINIAN TOWN'S RESISTANCE HALTED RUSSIAN TROOPS

Russia's war marked its third month on Tuesday, with no quick victory for Russian President Vladimir Putin. 

Ukrainian authorities reported Tuesday that workers had found 200 bodies in the basement of an apartment building in the southern port city of Mariupol. 

Signs of destruction in the Ukrainian town of Borodyanka are everywhere Video

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has reported 8,533 civilian casualties in Ukraine, including 3,942 deaths and 4,591 injuries. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, the actual figures are believed to be considerably higher. 

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.