Ukrainian town's resistance halted Russian troops

The Russians began arriving in Borodyanka on the first day of March. Initial western intelligence indicated Putin’s forces believed they would roll down through Chernobyl, using Ukraine’s highways to enter the capital within days.

They were told they would be greeted with open arms, welcomed as liberators. But in this nondescript city an hour northeast of Kyiv, Russian forces encountered resistance for the first time, bogging down in the fields as Ukrainian territorial defense forces launched guerrilla attacks on supply lines.

The resistance in Borodyanka surprised and confused the Russians, who then provided a preview of the brutal tactics Putin’s forces are using to try and force Ukraine into submission. On March 2, with advancement stalled, the bombings began.

Anatoliy Rudnichenko, an advisor to the mayor, was here when his city was relentlessly shelled told Fox News Digital, "There was no reason for this town to be bombed," he said. " There were no strategic targets, no military here."

The civilian population in Borodyanka posed no threat. Nonetheless, Russian planes dropped 250kg and 500kg bombs on residential buildings. On the city’s main street, a nine-story block of apartments is now two separate buildings, the middle part completely demolished. Before the war this was a community of 15,000 people and according to local authorities at least 150 were killed, 41 more remain missing, believed to be buried in the rubble.

Russian forces held Borodyanka for a month. A woman we spoke to recounted strict measures enforced by troops. "It was very bad. They were commanding us. It was not like life," she said.

Ukrainian forces blew up nearby bridges, effectively preventing Russian advancement. Similar battles were underway in Bucha and Irpin. The attack was relentless, night after night residents sought shelter in basements, until on April 2 the Russians withdrew. But not before they mined the city’s parks. Each street and building had to be carefully swept.

The damage in Borodyanka is shocking. Blackened buildings stand as a testament to what happened here. Shattered windows offering a glimpse of lives interrupted, in one building jeans and laundry flutter on a clothesline.

The supermarket was damaged and has yet to reopen. Many of the 5,000 people who remain here make their way daily to the city’s central square and line up for aid. On this day it’s food from Canada. Bags of long grain rice and small plastic containers of potted meats. The aid organization traveled here from Kyiv and also brings dog and cat food. As one woman walked away, her bag safely stowed under her arm she said "bring us peace. You can help us, bring us peace."

Investigators from the International Criminal Court (ICC,) are here. Like so many other places, brutal atrocities were committed. The buildings might be destroyed, but adjacent trees somehow survived, their green leaves providing shade from a hot spring day.

In the city’s square sits a statue of Taras Shevchenko, the most important Ukrainian poet of the 19th century. In 1847 he was imprisoned by the Russian court for promoting Ukrainian independence. A national hero, all these years later he suffered the indignity of his likeness being peppered with bullets. In his poem ‘Testament’ he wrote,

‘Oh bury me, then rise ye up

And break your heavy chains

And water with the tyrants’ blood

The freedom you have gained.’

For Ukrainians, Shevchenko’s words still ring true to this day. Borodyanka lies in ruins, but the blue and yellow flag flies proudly, the people resilient and steadfast, ready to fight again.