UN report: Assembly president's office has no oversight

A U.N. task force reviewing how the General Assembly president's office works following the arrest of an ex-president in an alleged bribery scheme says it operates in an environment of "significant loopholes and blind spots" with no code of ethics, financial accountability or oversight.

The 18-page report into the internal workings of the office, released Tuesday, paints a picture of an operation with no continuity or transparency that changes every year with the arrival of a new president of the 193-member world body at the start of their one-year term.

Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon ordered the review after the arrest last October of former assembly president John Ashe. Federal prosecutors said he turned the post into a "platform for profit" by accepting over $1 million in bribes. Ashe has pleaded not guilty.