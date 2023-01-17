Expand / Collapse search
UNITED NATIONS
Published

UN envoy thanks Hezbollah terror group, draws rebuke from Israeli officials: 'Is this real?'

Hezbollah is designated a foreign terrorist organization by State Department

Louis Casiano
Louis Casiano | Fox News
Israel PM on Iran nuclear deal: 'We will prevent Iran from becoming a nuclear state' Video

Israel PM on Iran nuclear deal: 'We will prevent Iran from becoming a nuclear state'

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid discusses Israel's opposition to the current version of the Iranian nuclear deal in a press conference on Wednesday morning.

A United Nations official on Monday thanked a representative of Hezbollah for giving her a "tour d’horizon" of Lebanese issues, drawing a rebuke from Israeli officials.

Joanna Wronecka, the U.N.’s special coordinator for Lebanon, tweeted her thanks to Ammar Moussawi, head of international relations for Hezbollah, which is designated as a terrorist organization by the State Department.

ISRAELI FORCES FATALLY SHOOT PALESTINIAN MILITANT IN OCCUPIED WEST BANK

"I thank Mr. Ammar Moussawi of Hizbullah (sic) for a tour d’horizon on issues of priority for #Lebanon, including the election of a new President, the functioning of state institutions and the impact of regional and international developments on the country," Wronecka wrote. 

Several Israeli officials criticized the tweet.

"Is this real..??," wrote Joshua Zarka, head of strategic affairs in Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. "An official Senior UN Representative thanks the terrorist organization responsible for the murder of a UN peace keeper for ‘a tour d’horizon’!!!"

"So how does it feel to be indoctrinated by a terrorist? Care to share with us?" asked Yaki Lopez, head of public diplomacy at Israel’s embassy in Berlin.

A United Nations official has drawn scorn from Israeli diplomats for thanking one of Hezbollah's top leaders following a meeting.

Israel considers Lebanon-based Hezbollah to be one of its most immediate threats. In 2006, the two fought a month-long war.

In August 2022, the terror group threatened to "sever" the hands of Israel amid tensions over a maritime border dispute.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.