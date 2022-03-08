Ukrainian dentist connects refugees with European host families

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Ukrainian dentist, who remains in the country, is connecting fleeing refugees to European families willing to host them.

"For us, we don't see any other way," Nazariy Mykhaylyuk told Fox News. "The only way is actually to help these people because they are in more critical condition than we are."

Two million Ukrainians have fled the country over the two weeks since Russia invaded Ukraine. The United Nations has confirmed 1,509 civilian casualties, not including those injured or killed after a Mariupol maternity hospital was shelled. The WHO has confirmed 18 attacks on medical facilities by Russian forces.

Mykhaylyuk has made many connections as an international dentistry speaker traveling to more than 60 countries over the past 10 years.

The dentist and his family woke up to the sound of Russian missiles in Kyiv on Feb. 24. They were in their car 15 minutes later, leaving behind "our apartment, behind our business, everything in Kyiv because we understood that the most important at this moment is actually our life," Mykhaylyuk told Fox News.

Soon after, Europeans that Mykhaylyuk had connected with over the years began contacting him offering to help. Mykhaylyuk simultaneously started receiving requests to help Ukrainian refugees.

He said he sends "their contacts to partners and to friends in Europe, and they get in touch with them directly and help them."

"This is how we've put them in contact with refugee families," Mykhaylyuk told Fox News. "For example, like today, I received a phone call from Spain where more than 30 families are ready to accept the refugees right in their houses."

"As you know, many people are leaving Ukraine, especially women and kids, and they don't have any place to go," Mykhaylyuk said from a hotel in western Ukraine, where many refugees are staying.

"They actually lost everything. In one moment, everything just turned upside down," Mykhaylyuk said. "So what they actually have is only their suitcase. That's it."

"That's why they don't have any support when they go to Europe," he continued. "No one is waiting for them.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the U.S. and Poland to "send us planes" to help defend his country's airspace.

"Our nation, we are always ready to support each other. I'm doing what I can in my specific position," Mykhaylyuk told Fox News. "I'm positively surprised that so many people were ready to help" and support "us with everything they can."

"We are very happy to be helpful, and we are ready to help all of those who need it," he continued.