©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Ukraine's President Zelenskyy talks with Biden on 'further steps' to defeat Russia

Call comes after Ukraine, Russia war reaches 6-month mark

By Greg Norman | Fox News
Deadly rocket attack by Russia leaves 22 dead in Ukraine Video

Deadly rocket attack by Russia leaves 22 dead in Ukraine

Fox News' Alex Hogan shares information regarding the deadly attack on a Ukrainian train station by Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday that he has held a phone conversation with President Biden about the next steps on its path to defeat Russia. 

The call comes a day after Ukraine’s war with Moscow reached the six-month mark. 

"Had a great conversation with @POTUS. Thanked for the unwavering U.S. support for Ukrainian people – security and financial," Zelenskyy said in a tweet. 

PUTIN TO PAY FAMILIES 10,000 RUBLES IN OCCUPED UKRAINE TO SEND KIDS TO SCHOOL DURING RUSSIA’S WAR 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks with President Biden on Thursday, Aug. 25.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks with President Biden on Thursday, Aug. 25. (Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy )

"We discussed Ukraine’s further steps on our path to the victory over the aggressor and importance of holding Russia accountable for war crimes," he added. 

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, later describing the call to reporters, said Biden "reiterated the United States’ support for Ukraine as they defend themselves from Russian aggression, including yesterday’s announcements of nearly $3 billion dollars in weapons and equipment. 

"He congratulated Ukraine as it marked a particularly significant Independence Day this week and shared his admiration for the people of Ukraine and its armed forces as they continue to inspire the world with their dedication and freedom," Jean-Pierre added. 