Ukraine's UN ambassador reads texts from fallen Russian soldier: 'Mama, this is hard'

Ukraine's UN ambassador read a series of texts from what he said was the phone of a deceased Russian soldier during an emergency session of the United Nations General Assembly Monday, a series of texts that detailed the brutal reality of war and the soldier's own unsuspecting reaction to seeing Ukrainian civilians resisting Russian forces.

"Mom I'm no longer in Crimea," Ukraine representative Sergiy Kyslytsya started while holding up a screenshot of the texts, according to C-SPAN footage. "I'm not in training sessions. Mama, I'm in Ukraine."

"There is a real war raging here. I'm afraid," the soldier said, according to the ambassador. "We are bombing all of the cities together, even targeting civilians."

"We were told that they would welcome us, and they are falling under our armored vehicles, throwing themselves under the wheels and not allowing us to pass."

"They call us fascists. Mama. This is so hard," he added.

According to Kyslytsya, the texts were sent in the "final moments" of the soldier’s life.

In his speech, the Ukrainian ambassador then compared the Russian invasion of his country to the Second World War and the German invasion of Poland.

"Very clear parallels can be drawn with the beginning of the Second World War," he said, the Daily Mail reported. "And Russia's course of action is very similar to what their spiritual mentors from the Third Reich employed on the Ukrainian land eight years ago."