Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

World
Published

Ukraine's UN ambassador reads texts from fallen Russian soldier: 'Mama, this is hard'

According to Kyslytsya, the texts were sent in the 'final moments' of the soldier’s life

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
close
Hannity calls for Russian Army to turn on 'tiny tyrant' Vladimir Putin Video

Hannity calls for Russian Army to turn on 'tiny tyrant' Vladimir Putin

'Hannity' host rips ex-KGB 'dictator' as Ukrainian children killed by his military

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ukraine's UN ambassador read a series of texts from what he said was the phone of a deceased Russian soldier during an emergency session of the United Nations General Assembly Monday, a series of texts that detailed the brutal reality of war and the soldier's own unsuspecting reaction to seeing Ukrainian civilians resisting Russian forces.

"Mom I'm no longer in Crimea," Ukraine representative Sergiy Kyslytsya started while holding up a screenshot of the texts, according to C-SPAN footage. "I'm not in training sessions. Mama, I'm in Ukraine."

PUTIN'S 40 MILES OF KILLING MACHINES TAUNT UKRAINE'S CAPITAL: LIVE UPDATES

"There is a real war raging here. I'm afraid," the soldier said, according to the ambassador. "We are bombing all of the cities together, even targeting civilians."

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2022/01/31: Ukrainian Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya speaks during SC meeting on situation on Ukrainian-Russian borders at UN Headquarters.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2022/01/31: Ukrainian Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya speaks during SC meeting on situation on Ukrainian-Russian borders at UN Headquarters. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

"We were told that they would welcome us, and they are falling under our armored vehicles, throwing themselves under the wheels and not allowing us to pass."

UKRAINE CLAIMS RUSSIA USED AN ILLEGAL VACUUM BOMB DURING INVASION: 'POTENTIALLY A WAR CRIME'

"They call us fascists. Mama. This is so hard," he added.

According to Kyslytsya, the texts were sent in the "final moments" of the soldier’s life.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In his speech, the Ukrainian ambassador then compared the Russian invasion of his country to the Second World War and the German invasion of Poland. 

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2022/02/21: Ukraine Permanent Representative to the UN Sergiy Kyslytsya briefs media after emergency SC meeting on situation on Ukraine-Russia borders at UN Headquarters.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2022/02/21: Ukraine Permanent Representative to the UN Sergiy Kyslytsya briefs media after emergency SC meeting on situation on Ukraine-Russia borders at UN Headquarters. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

"Very clear parallels can be drawn with the beginning of the Second World War," he said, the Daily Mail reported. "And Russia's course of action is very similar to what their spiritual mentors from the Third Reich employed on the Ukrainian land eight years ago."