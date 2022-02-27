Expand / Collapse search
Zelenskyy seeking volunteers, calls for 'international' team to fight Russia

Zelenskyy is looking to form the International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
Zelenskyy sets pivotal example for Ukrainian resistance Video

Zelenskyy sets pivotal example for Ukrainian resistance

Ret. Capt. Jimmy Byrn says he believes Zelenskyy's example will 'go down in history.'

After four days of Russia invading his nation, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he's growing frustrated with an apparent lack of international action — so he’s seeking his own team of supporters, he announced.

Zelenskyy hopes to draw volunteers who will "defend Ukraine and world order as part of the International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine," Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Those interested in helping should seek their own countries' respective diplomatic offices, he encouraged.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to reporters, Feb. 14, 2022.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to reporters, Feb. 14, 2022. (Getty Images)

"Together we defeated Hitler, and we will defeat Putin, too," Kuleba added.

The U.S. and its NATO allies have announced economic sanctions against several major Russian entities and have supplied Ukraine with material support, but have not sent troops onto the ground to assist in physical fighting. 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, visits the front line in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, visits the front line in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.  (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)