Ukraine
Published

Ukraine plane crash kills 5, injures 3 after running out of fuel, officials say

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
At least five people were killed and three more were injured when a chartered plane crashed in Ukraine on Friday after it ran out of fuel, authorities said.

The Ukraine Air Alliance AN-12 cargo plane, carrying seven crew members and one passenger, had taken off from Vigo, Spain shortly after midnight with plans to stop in Lviv, Ukraine, to refuel before continuing on to Istanbul.

While attempting an emergency landing in Lviv, the aircraft disappeared from radar around 7:10 a.m. before crashing less than a mile off the runway at around 7:29 a.m., local reports said.

Members of emergency services work at the site of the Antonov-12 cargo airplane emergency landing in Lviv region, Ukraine Oct. 4, 2019. 

Members of emergency services work at the site of the Antonov-12 cargo airplane emergency landing in Lviv region, Ukraine Oct. 4, 2019.  (Reuters)

Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Vladyslav Krykliy said five people died and three more were injured. According to a Reuters report, at least four crew members were among the fatalities.

The nationalities of the victims have not been identified but the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said there was no initial indication that anyone on board was Spanish.

The plane was described as a Soviet-designed four-engine aircraft.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

