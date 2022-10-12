Expand / Collapse search
Ukraine
Ukraine nuclear plant in Zaporizhzhia loses external power: 'Deeply worrying'

Russia claims authority over Zaporizhzhia, including the nuclear plant

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
A nuclear plant located in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine that is controlled and surrounded by Russian forces has lost external power, according to the head of the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog.

In a statement on Wednesday, International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Grossi said all external power needed for vital safety systems was shut down for the second time in five days.

The interruption at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is "a deeply worrying development," he said.

This photo taken on September 11, 2022, shows a general view of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

This photo taken on September 11, 2022, shows a general view of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. (STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images)

Nuclear safety and security equipment are being kept operational by backup diesel generators.

RUSSIAN MISSILES ROCK ZAPORIZHIZHIA AS UKRAINIAN FORCES ADVANCE IN 'ANNEXED' REGIONS

Russia has maintained a presence in Zaporizhzhia for several months and said they are determined to keep a foothold in the region — and over the nuclear plant — following a local separatist-backed referendum vote to join Russia.

"The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is now on the territory of the Russian Federation and, accordingly, should be operated under the supervision of our relevant agencies," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin said, via Russia media outlet RIA.

  • A photo of workers in hazmat suits
    Image 1 of 2

    Ukrainian Emergency Ministry rescuers wear protective clothing during a nuclear emergency training on September 7, 2022.  (Mykola Tys/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

  • Workers clearing rubble in Ukraine
    Image 2 of 2

    Rescuers eliminate rubble in Zaporizhzhia, southeastern Ukraine. (Albert Koshelev / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

The captivity of the nuclear plant poses a significant risk to the surrounding area and to the world, Ukrainian officials have said.

PUTIN ORDERS RUSSIAN GOVERNMENT TO TAKE OVER UKRAINE'S ZAPORIZHZHIA NUCLEAR POWER PLANT FOLLOWING ANNEXATION

Last week, Russia formally annexed the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is seen as Russian presence at nuclear power plant continues.

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is seen as Russian presence at nuclear power plant continues. (Metin Aktas / Anadolu Agency)

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. It is among the top ten largest in the world. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.