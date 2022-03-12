Expand / Collapse search
Ukraine
Published

Ukraine news: Major Polish cities running out of space for refugees

An estimated 1.6 million Ukrainians have fled to Poland

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
Ukrainian refugees reach 2.5 million, many fleeing to Poland Video

Ukrainian refugees reach 2.5 million, many fleeing to Poland

Fox News correspondent Alex Hogan provides details on the humanitarian crisis unfolding from Medyka, Poland.

Two major Polish cities, including the country's capital of Warsaw and Krakow, its second-largest city, are running out of space for Ukrainian refugees escaping Russian attacks.

Nearly 2.6 million Ukrainians have fled the country amid Russia's invasion as of Saturday — the majority of which (1.6 million) sought refuge in Poland, according to the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

A woman fleeing from Ukraine is overcome by emotions at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, Friday, March 4, 2022.

A woman fleeing from Ukraine is overcome by emotions at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, Friday, March 4, 2022. ( AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

"300,000 refugees have arrived in [Warsaw] since Russia attacked Ukraine on February 24," Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski said in a Friday tweet. "Our city remains the main destination for Ukrainian refugees. Situation is getting more and more difficult every day. Warsaw stands and will #StandWithUkraine. Support. Donate."

Krakow Mayor Jacek Majchrowski said the country's second-largest city has taken in 100,000 Ukrainians and is "slowly losing the opportunity to accommodate new waves of refugees" in a Friday Facebook post. He added that officials can only offer space to refugees in neighboring towns.

"We have been helping Ukraine since the first days of the war, but as a local government, we are first responsible for the citizens," he said, according to a Washington Post translation of his remarks. He added that more incoming refugees could impact "the functioning of the city."

    Axana Opalenko, 42, holds Meron, 2 months old, in an effort to warm him after fleeing from Ukraine, at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, Wednesday, March 9, 2022.  (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

  A man checks his mobile phone as he looks up from his sleeping cot, at a reception center for displaced persons from Ukraine, at the Ukrainian-Polish border crossing in Korczowa, Poland, Saturday, March 5, 2022. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken toured the center on Saturday with Polish officials. (Olivier Douliery, Pool Photo via AP)
    A man checks his mobile phone as he looks up from his sleeping cot, at a reception center for displaced persons from Ukraine, at the Ukrainian-Polish border crossing in Korczowa, Poland, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (Olivier Douliery, Pool Photo via AP) (Olivier Douliery, Pool Photo via AP)

  U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, center right, tours a reception center for displaced persons from Ukraine, at the Ukrainian-Polish border crossing in Korczowa, Poland, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, center right, tours a reception center for displaced persons from Ukraine, at the Ukrainian-Polish border crossing in Korczowa, Poland, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Hungary, Slovakia and the Russian Federation have also taken in hundreds of thousands of refugees. Other European countries have taken in more than 300,000, the UNHCR reports.

The mass displacement marks the "largest humanitarian crisis Europe has seen since World War [II]," the International Organization for Migration said last week. The International Rescue Committee (IRC) called it the "fastest exodus of refugees this century."

The UNHCR says an estimated 12.65 million people have been impacted by war zones within Ukraine since Russia invaded on Feb. 24.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.