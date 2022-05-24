Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Published

Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls for help pressuring Russia on prisoner swap

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said thousands were being held by Russia

By Julia Musto | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on his nation's allies to pressure Russia over swapping prisoners. 

"The exchange of people – this is a humanitarian matter today and a very political decision that depends on the support of many states," he said Monday in a question-and-answer video at the World Economic Forum.

UKRAINIAN TOWN'S RESISTANCE HALTED RUSSIAN TROOPS

Zelenskyy said that it was important to pressure Russia politically in order to "actively intensify the exchange of [Ukrainian] people for Russian servicemen."

"We do not need the Russian servicemen, we only need ours," he noted. "We are ready for an exchange even tomorrow."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy displayed on a screen as he addresses the audience from Kyiv on a screen during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Monday, May 23, 2022.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy displayed on a screen as he addresses the audience from Kyiv on a screen during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Several thousand people are being held by Russia in Mariupol and the Donbas region, according to Zelenskyy.

RUSSIA, CHINA FLY NUCLEAR-CAPABLE BOMBERS IN JOINT MILITARY DRILL DURING BIDEN TRIP TO JAPAN

Ukrainian authorities reported Tuesday that workers had found 200 bodies in the basement of an apartment building in Mariupol. 

Russia's war marked its third month on Tuesday, with no quick victory for Russian President Vladimir Putin

People of Bucha, Ukraine attempt to recover following the Russia invasion Video

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has reported 8,533 civilian casualties in Ukraine, including 3,942 deaths and 4,591 injuries. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, the actual figures are believed to be considerably higher. 

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.