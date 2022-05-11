Ukraine indicts Russian soldier for killing unarmed civilian on bicycle, first such case in Sumy region

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Ukrainian prosecutor general has filed to indict a Russian soldier for murdering a civilian – one of the first indictments of its kind since the invasion began.

Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova announced Wednesday that the first Russian soldier would be put on trial for the killing of a civilian in the Sumy region of Ukraine, according to reports.

The militant was identified by Venediktova as Vadim Shishimarin via the prosecutor general's social media announcement of the proceedings.

According to Venediktova, the incident occurred in February when Shashamarin shot and killed an unarmed individual in the Sumy region. The victim had been riding a bicycle.

The victim was a yet unidentified 62-year-old man, who had been returning home when he was shot in the head by the Russian militants.

Shashamarin is currently in Ukrainian custody. If convicted, he could face 10 to 15 years in prison, or life in prison, according to the prosecutor.