Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Russia
Published

Ukraine indicts Russian soldier for killing unarmed civilian on bicycle, first such case in Sumy region

Victim was a yet unidentified 62-year-old man who was shot in the head

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 11 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Ukrainian prosecutor general has filed to indict a Russian soldier for murdering a civilian – one of the first indictments of its kind since the invasion began.

Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova announced Wednesday that the first Russian soldier would be put on trial for the killing of a civilian in the Sumy region of Ukraine, according to reports.

The militant was identified by Venediktova as Vadim Shishimarin via the prosecutor general's social media announcement of the proceedings.

HOUSE PASSES $40 BILLION UKRAINIAN AID PACKAGE

According to Venediktova, the incident occurred in February when Shashamarin shot and killed an unarmed individual in the Sumy region. The victim had been riding a bicycle.

The victim was a yet unidentified 62-year-old man, who had been returning home when he was shot in the head by the Russian militants.

Ukrainian servicemen stand by a destroyed house near the frontline village of Krymske, Luhansk region, in eastern Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022.

Ukrainian servicemen stand by a destroyed house near the frontline village of Krymske, Luhansk region, in eastern Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Shashamarin is currently in Ukrainian custody. If convicted, he could face 10 to 15 years in prison, or life in prison, according to the prosecutor.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com