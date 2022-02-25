Expand / Collapse search
Ukraine forces blow up Kyiv-area bridge to thwart Russian tank advance: report

Unconfirmed reports said Ukraine blew up two other bridges as well

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
Ukraine forces blew up a bridge about 30 miles north of Kyiv on Thursday in order to thwart the advance of Russian tanks toward the capital city, according to reports.

The nation’s airborne assault troops targeted the bridge, which crosses the Teteriv River at Ivankiv, helping ground forces stop a Russian tank convoy, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said, according to Newsweek.

RUSSIAN GROUND FORCES NEAR KYIV: LIVE UPDATES

Russia has been stepping up its advance on Kyiv, with forces approaching from the east, north and south on Thursday, according to the report.

A tank drives along a street in Donetsk, Ukraine, Feb. 22, 2022. 

A tank drives along a street in Donetsk, Ukraine, Feb. 22, 2022.  (Reuters)

Unconfirmed reports said Ukraine blew up two other bridges as well, Newsweek reported.

Earlier, Russian troops entered the Obolon district of Kyiv, the defense ministry said.

The invasion efforts reportedly included Russian troops commandeering Ukrainian military vehicles and donning Ukrainian military uniforms in order to ease their way into the city, reports said.

Fox News’ Tyler O’Neil contributed to this story.

