Ukraine
Ukraine 'destroyed' a Russian naval vessel, Kyiv Navy claims

'The occupiers are burning well,' Ukraine's Armed Forces said

Tyler O'Neil
By Tyler O'Neil | Fox News
Putin spokesman won't rule out nuclear attack against Ukraine Video

Putin spokesman won't rule out nuclear attack against Ukraine

Kash Patel, former defense department chief of staff, discusses Russia's strategy to not take nuclear options off the table and warns against the use of chemical weapons which impact civilians for generations.

Ukraine's Navy claimed to have "destroyed" a Russian vessel on Thursday morning in the port of Berdyansk on the Black Sea southwest of Mariupol. 

"A large paratroop ship ‘Orsk’ of the black sea fleet of occupiers was destroyed in the occupied Russian port Berdyansk," the country's Navy announced on Facebook. "Glory to Ukraine!"

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

"The occupiers are burning well," the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Twitter.

While Russia has superior forces in Ukraine, the defenders have put up a surprisingly strong resistance, and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has maintained that his besieged country will prove triumphant in the war.

Navy explosion

Navy explosion (Ukraine Navy)

Tyler O'Neil is an editor at Fox News. On Twitter: @Tyler2ONeil. News tips can be sent to: tyler.oneil@fox.com.