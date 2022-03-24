Biden in Europe to pursue more sanctions on Russia at emergency NATO summit: LIVE UPDATES
President Biden landed in Brussels, Belgium on Wednesday. He will meet with NATO allies there and in Warsaw, Poland this week to discuss the war in Ukraine and to plan for new sanctions. Allies also want to be in lockstep for a potential response to Russia if it were to use chemical or nuclear weapons or launch a cyberattack.
China was the only country to join Russia in the UN Security Council, voting for a Russian draft resolution declaring a humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.
Russia and China were the only two countries to vote in favor of the Russian-led effort, with the 13 other countries abstaining from the vote.
The draft resolution faced criticism because it did not mention Russia's involvement in the humanitarian situation in Ukraine.
The U.S. State Department said Russia has listed a number of its diplomats in Moscow as "persona non grata" and is in the process of having them expelled from the embassy.
The Russian foreign ministry on Monday said it was close to severing diplomatic relations with the U.S. - an unprecedented move - after complaining to U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan about President Biden's characterization of Russian President Vladimir Putin as a "war criminal."
The State Department called Wednesday’s move “Russia’s latest unhelpful and unproductive step” in relations between the countries. It urged Russia “to end its unjustified expulsions of U.S. diplomats and staff.”
Several U.S. diplomats have already been expelled from the embassy. The U.S. has also removed 12 Russian United Nations representatives based in New York.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Secretary of Defense Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Milley have attempted reaching out to top Russian military leaders but have so far been ignored, according to reporting from the Washington Post.
American military leaders have been attempting to open up channels of communication in order to avoid any potential miscalculations that could lead to an escalation of the conflict, though those calls have gone unanswered by their Russian counterparts.
