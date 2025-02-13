Russia launches fresh drone attack against Ukraine shortly after Trump-Putin phone call

Ukraine's air force indicated in a Facebook post on Thursday that the Eastern European nation had been targeted in a drone attack overnight.

"85 ENEMY UAVS SHOT, 52 DRONES FAILED TO REACH THEIR TARGETS (LOCATIONALLY LOST)," the top of the post read, according to a Google translation of the Ukrainian text.

The announcement came after U.S. President Donald Trump noted on Wednesday that he had spoken to both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In a Truth Social post, the president described his call with Putin as "lengthy and highly productive."

During President Joe Biden's White House tenure, the U.S. provided billions worth of assistance to Ukraine as the embattled nation has been contending with a Russian onslaught.

But Trump is pushing for an end to the years-long war between the two foreign nations.

He said in the post that he and Putin "both agreed, we want to stop the millions of deaths taking place in the War with Russia/Ukraine."

"We have also agreed to have our respective teams start negotiations immediately, and we will begin by calling President Zelenskyy, of Ukraine, to inform him of the conversation, something which I will be doing right now," he noted.

In a post later on Wednesday, Trump said his talk with Zelenskyy had gone "very well."

"He, like President Putin, wants to make PEACE," Trump noted.