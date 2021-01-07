Capitol Hill riot comparison to Brexit puts UK lawmaker under fire

A senior Welsh politician is under fire after comparing Wednesday’s unrest on Capitol Hill to those in the United Kingdom who backed a second referendum on Brexit.

Andrew RT Davies, a former conservative party leader and the current Welsh Conservative health spokesman, made the remarks in a tweet while responding to Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who called the scenes from the U.S. "horrendous."

AMERICA'S FOES BLAST US OVER CAPITOL HILL VIOLENCE: A 'FRAGMENTED DEMOCRACY'

"These are not ‘protestors’ - this a direct attack on democracy and legislators carrying out the will of the American people," Starmer wrote.

Davies replied: "To be honest I’m not sure you’re in the strongest position right now given you campaigned to overturn democracy and the will of the British people."

Davies’ fellow politicians were quick to condemn his remarks.

"Equating democratic political debate with an armed violent assault on the Capitol validates violence," Rhondda Labour MP Chris Bryant said.

Former Conservative MP and U.K. minister Alistair Burt said: "Have you taken leave of your senses equating the two? If you are an office holder of any sort in the Conservative Party, resign now."

A Welsh Conservative spokesperson told the BBC that they "totally condemn" the scenes in Washington and that Davies’ comments were being investigated.

Violence erupted in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday as Congress tried to affirm Biden’s Electoral College victory. A mob breached the U.S. Capitol, resulting in four deaths and at least 70 arrests. At least 56 police officers were injured during the chaos, officials said at a press briefing.

Davies later tweeted that the unrest in Washington was "completely unacceptable and an affront to democracy everywhere."

"Violence must never be tolerated and I will work with politicians of all persuasions to ensure we never see scenes like those in Washington in this country," Davies wrote. "No one should be in any doubt about my position on this."