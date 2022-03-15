UK hits Russia, Belarus with more than 300 sanctions over Ukraine invasion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.K. government on Tuesday announced more than 300 more sanctions on Russia and Belarus over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine -- bringing the number of sanctions on individuals and other entities to more than 1,000.

The government imposed the sanctions after the passage of the Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Act which allows the government to pass sanctions quickly.

The new sanctions target 370 individuals, 30 of whom are oligarchs or their family members to the tune of more than $130 billion, the Foreign Office said in a statement. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said that the announcement shows that the U.K. is going "further and faster" to hit those connected to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Working closely with our allies, we will keep increasing the pressure on Putin and cut off funding for the Russian war machine," she said.

The sanctions come on top of the U.K.’s targeting of Russian defense companies, trade and transportation.

The sanctions include asset freezes and travel bans and included the founder of Alfa Bank, the largest private bank in Russia, as well as owners of airports and steel companies. On the political front, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu are hit by the new sanctions.

The U.K. has also designated Putin’s press secretary and the Foreign Ministry’s director of information. Separately it announced additional import tariffs of 35% on Russian and Belarusian products ranging from vodka and white fish to iron, oil seeds and grain.

The measures "will further isolate the Russian economy from global trade, ensuring it does not benefit from the rules-based international system it does not respect,’’ Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said.

The E.U. meanwhile imposed sanctions on luxury goods including pure-bred horses, Champagne, pearls and diamonds as part of its bid to target oligarchs -- who have become a key target for sanctions aimed at Russia over the invasion of Ukraine. The sanctions stayed clear of energy sectors.

The E.U. also targeted more than a dozen extra entities and individuals -- including Chelsea F.C. owner Roman Abramovich, who was hit by both an asset freeze and travel ban. Abramovich was already sanctioned by the U.K.

The EU's official journal said that Abramovich "has had privileged access to [Putin], and has maintained very good relations with him. This connection with the Russian leader helped him to maintain his considerable wealth."

Fox News' Rich Edson and The Associated Press contributed to this report.