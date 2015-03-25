UK gives France use of C-17 to move military equipment for C. African Republic intervention

The British government says it is flying military equipment to the Central African Republic on a C-17 to help with France's intervention there.

Foreign Secretary William Hague says the U.K. agreed to provide a C-17 transport aircraft for the French military effort, which began overnight with patrols and a helicopter detachment arriving to quell violence in the streets of the capital, Bangui.

Hague said in a statement Friday the aircraft will make three flights this month — with the first due to land in Central African Republic "shortly." The Foreign Office has said sending combat troops to the Central African Republic is "not on the table."

Previously, Britain provided two C-17 transport aircraft to carry foreign troops and military equipment to Mali.