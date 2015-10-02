Expand / Collapse search
Last Update December 4, 2015

UK Conservatives choose wealthy environmentalist Zac Goldsmith as candidate for London mayor

By | Associated Press
Conservative Party candidate for Mayor of London Zac Goldsmith, poses for the camera with Nelson's Column, right and St Martin's in the Field church, left, in the background in London Friday Oct. 2, 2015. The Conservatives said Friday that party members had chosen Zac Goldsmith in an online primary to fight the May 5 election against Labour's Sadiq Khan. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP ) UNITED KINGDOM OUT

LONDON – The contest for London mayor will pit a former Labour government minister against a wealthy Conservative environmentalist.

The Conservatives said Friday that party members had chosen Zac Goldsmith in an online primary to fight the May 5 election against Labour's Sadiq Khan.

Goldsmith is a lawmaker and former editor of The Ecologist magazine from a prominent wealthy family. He said transit, housing and the environment would be his top priorities if he's elected.

Khan, son of a bus driver from Pakistan, is a lawmaker who served in Prime Minister Gordon Brown's government.

London has had two elected mayors since the post was created in 2000, both larger-than-life personalities. Labour left-winger Ken Livingstone ran the city from 2000 to 2008, and tousle-haired Conservative Boris Johnson has been in charge since then.