UK car meet to end after rogue driver causes crash that injures 17

A charitable car meet in England has been canceled after a rogue driver left 17 people injured in a car crash Thursday night.

Rix Sidhu, who has been supervising the Cruise Heart car meets for over 10 years in Stevenage, a town 28 miles north of London, said the event was going well until one driver pulled out, hit another and the two then crashed into a group of spectators, turning the event to benefit premature infants into a "nightmare."

BOY INJURED WHEN TWO RIDES COLLIDE AT CHICAGO-AREA CARNIVAL

He added the unidentified driver who caused the crash was “not part of the Cruise Hearts group.”

The severity of the injuries has not been reported, but Sidhu recalled seeing a man being cut out of his car. “There was one woman who couldn’t walk, we had to get four of us to carry her to safety,” he added.

According to Sidhu, the crash involved a Nissan 350Z and a Toyota GT86. He said he witnessed the Toyota do a “doughnut maneuver” and crash into the other vehicle, while going at least 60 mph— at an event which Sidhu said requires “no speed element”.

Video footage captured by Sky News showed several vehicles passing by before the two cars smashed into the group of bystanders in the central area.

PRINCE PHILLIP WON'T BE CHARGED AFTER U.K. CAR CRASH

“We tell people, ‘Please, please don’t race’, but we can’t control people who are reckless and who ruin it,” Sidhu told the station.

“The problem is, there was a big crowd last night, and they’re all filming and the crowd somehow edges people to do reckless things.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I’m thankful that nobody died. Nobody wanted this, we try so hard to make sure this doesn’t happen, we beg people not to race on the roads - if they want to race, there are places they can go for that, tracks where they can go at speed,” he said.

Fox News' Kira Grant contributed to this story