UK prime minister says nations reached 'unanimous agreement' to go ahead with Christmas 'bubble' rules

Boris Johnson has said all U.K. nations have reached a "unanimous agreement" to go ahead with planned Christmas bubble rules.

The prime minister added, however, that people should "exercise a high degree of personal responsibility" if they do spend time with family over the festive period.

It comes after a phone call between Westminster and the devolved nations, which took place amid growing pressure on the government to scrap the easing of the COVID-19 rules over Christmas.

At Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs), Mr. Johnson said: "Although some things are unquestionably going well… we must remember that transmission takes place asymptomatically in so many cases."

"We should exercise extreme caution in the way we celebrate Christmas — we can celebrate it sensibly, but we have to be extremely cautious in the way we behave."

