Coronavirus
Published

London to impose new coronavirus prevention measures amid rising infections

London will enter Tier 3 measures on Wednesday.

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
When will the coronavirus vaccine reach the general public?Video

When will the coronavirus vaccine reach the general public?

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Janette Nesheiwat discusses the vaccine distribution timeline on ‘Fox &amp; Friends First.’

New coronavirus restrictions are set to impact London and other parts of Britain this week as the United Kingdom’s case count continues to rise, reports say. 

The Tier 3 measures – which will go into effect Wednesday morning – will force bars and restaurants to serve customers by takeout and delivery only, according to Sky News

The restrictions will also ask residents to not meet anyone indoors for social gatherings, unless they live in the same household.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.