Thousands of mourners attend funeral of UAE prince, 39, who died in London apartment following alleged drug-fueled party

A funeral was held Wednesday for the son of an influential Emirate sheikh after he was found dead in his London penthouse Monday following an alleged drug-fueled party.

The funeral of Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, 39, attracted tens of thousands of mourners in the city of Sharjah, a city ruled by his father.

'MISSING' DAUGHTER OF DUBAI RULER SEEN IN NEW PHOTOS FROM UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi was seen in pictures praying at the King Faisal Mosque as his eyes remained closed. This is the second son he has had to lay to rest, with his other son dying in 1999, according to the National.

Mourners entered the house of worship in silence while more prominent figures, including his other fellow Emirates and top government officials, had a separate entrance,

The prince was found dead by staff in his home in his Knightsbridge penthouse Monday morning.

Although the cause of death has not yet been confirmed and police have declined to comment, a source told The Sun: “There had apparently been a party where some guests were taking drugs and having sex. It is suspected that Sheik Khalid may have died suddenly as a result of taking drugs. As well as the police inquiry, an urgent internal probe has been ordered and staff have been ordered to keep quiet.”

Following the funeral ceremony, the body of the man was buried in an unmarked grave at Al Jubail Cemetery.

Saeed Al Kaabi, who is head of Sharjah Educational Council, said: “The scene witnessed today during the funeral reflects the unity of UAE’s people. Emiratis and expatriates attended the funeral in their thousands.

“Sheikh Khalid was a brother to all of us, having worked with him at Sharjah Executive Council.

"He was well known for his modesty and his dedication for work.

“We ask the almighty Allah to rest his soul in peace and grant his family the strength and fortitude to bear this tragic loss."

SISTER OF SAUDI'S MBS TO FACES TRIAL IN FRANCE AFTER ORDERING BODYGUARD TO BEAT UP WORKER

Across the UAE, three days of national mourning was announced on Tuesday, with flags flying at half-mast.

Many on social media offered their condolences and tribute to Sheikh Khalid, who left the country early and settled in Britain at a young age, attending Tonbridge School in Kent and University College London, before earning an architecture degree at the Association School of Architecture, according to the National.

He launched menswear label Qasimi Homme in 2008, opening stores in the prestigious Soho area in London, while the clothes were featured at fashion weeks across the globe.

His brand posted a tribute Tuesday, announcing his unexpected death. “It is with great sadness that we report that Khalid Al Qasimi has unexpectedly passed away on 1st July 2019,” the statement said.

“Khalid was praised for his tenacious yet sensitive exploration of social-political issues, particularly those pertaining to the Middle East and its sometimes strained relationship with the West, a subject very close to his heart and his upbringing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“His goal was to create a world full of beautifully crafted products infused with cultural, social and political undertones to inform and inspire.

The design world has lost a great philosopher and artist, and we ask that the privacy of the family, team and brand are respected at this difficult time.”