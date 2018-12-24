'Missing' daughter of Dubai ruler seen in new photos from United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates released photos Monday of the “missing” daughter of Dubai’s leader months after she reportedly fled the Emirates.

Sheikha Latifa, daughter of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai's ruler and the UAE's prime minister and vice president, is seen in the photos with Mary Robinson, former U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights.

The government said in a statement that Sheikha Latifa, who met with Robinson on Dec. 15 at the family’s request, is “at home and living with her family in Dubai.” The photos show the two women smiling.

The statement said they released the photos in an effort to refute “false allegations” that Latifa was missing.

“During her visit to Dubai, Mary Robinson was reassured that H.H. Sheikha Latifa is receiving necessary care and support she requires,” the government said.

Sheikha Latifa had previously appeared in a 40-minute video saying she was imprisoned off and on for several years and abused at the hands of her father.

In March, it was reported that she had fled the Emirates. Friends and supporters say she disappeared after commandos stormed a boat carrying her off the coast of India.

According to the Associated Press, Herve Jaubert, a French ex-spy, and her longtime friend, Tiina Jauhiainen, helped Sheikha Latifa escape into neighboring Oman. She then took a small boat to meet Jaubert and his crew aboard his U.S.-flagged sailboat, The Nostromo, the former spy said.

They set sail for the Indian coast, but the ship was intercepted by commandos who stormed aboard. It was the last time Jauhiainen or Jaubert saw Sheikha Latifa in person.

"Latifa was determined to leave Dubai... She said it was worth taking any kind of risk as she had literally had enough of her life in Dubai," Jauhiainen told Sky News.

Until the release of the images on Monday, the 33-year-old royal had not been seen in public for more than nine months.