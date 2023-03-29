Expand / Collapse search
Middle East
Published

UAE man fatally jumps off balcony after killing wife, 2 kids

Man who jumped to his death in UAE had confession note on his person admitting to slayings

Associated Press
A man in the United Arab Emirates' sheikhdom of Sharjah jumped off a balcony to his death after killing his wife and two children, police said Wednesday.

Officers found the man, whom police only described as an Asian in his 30s, with a paper in his clothing that contained an apparent confession that he committed the slayings, Sharjah police said.

A man who jumped to his death in the United Arab Emirates after he killed his wife and two kids.

Investigators entered his apartment and discovered "that the information in the letter was correct," police said. They did not elaborate.

Sharjah is a neighboring emirate to Dubai.