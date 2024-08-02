U.S. military expands presence in Middle East, repositions forces as regional tensions simmer

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced Friday that military forces will adjust postures in the Middle East after a strike in Iran which killed Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.



In the release, the Pentagon announced they will move a fighter jet squadron to the Middle East as well as continue to maintain their aircraft carrier in the region.



Additionally, making good on a promise to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Biden ordered additional ballistic missile defense-capable cruisers and destroyers to the region.



"To maintain a carrier strike group presence in the Middle East, the Secretary has ordered the USS ABRAHAM LINCOLN Carrier Strike Group to replace the USS THEODORE ROOSEVELT Carrier Strike Group, currently on deployment in the Central Command area of responsibility," read the Pentagon's release.

"These posture adjustments add to the broad range of capabilities the U.S. military maintains in the region, including the USS WASP Amphibious Ready Group / Marine Expeditionary Unit (ARG/MEU) operating in the Eastern Mediterranean," the release continued.

This move to expand defenses in the Middle East comes on the heels of the death of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed in Iran on Wednesday. Senior Hezbollah commander Fouad Shukur was also killed the day prior in Beirut.

From the Pentagon's release, it is unclear where exactly the squadron or the aircraft carrier would be based in the Middle East.



The release concluded, "The United States also remains intently focused on de-escalating tensions in the region and pushing for a ceasefire as part of a hostage deal to bring the hostages home and end the war in Gaza."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.