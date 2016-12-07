Expand / Collapse search
Last Update December 7, 2016

U.S. employers add 156,000 jobs in September, but Hispanic unemployment climbs

By | Fox News
LONDON - OCTOBER 07: In this photo illustration, a man looks at a graph representing the 12 month decline of the FTSE 100 share index on October 7, 2008 in London. Financial markets are still suffering large losses as the global banking crisis continued. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The unemployment rate jumped in September for Hispanic Americans, who lost work and missed out on broader national jobs gains.

The jobless rate for Hispanics climbed to 6.4 percent, the highest level since November. It had stood at 5.6 percent in August.

At the same time, unemployment rates held steady for whites, ticked up for black Americans and fell for Asian-Americans.

Americans without high school diplomas lost ground in the job market. Their unemployment rate rose to 8.5 percent, the highest level since May 2015.

Overall, U.S. employers added 156,000 jobs in September. The overall unemployment rate ticked up to 5 percent from 4.9 percent in August.

The data for various demographic groups came from a survey of households that is part of the Labor Department's monthly jobs report.

