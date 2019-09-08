Typhoon Faxai targets Tokyo as more than 100,000 told to evacuate ahead of 'very powerful' storm

A powerful typhoon is forecast to make landfall near Tokyo late Sunday, packing winds of up to 134 mph and the threat of heavy rain as more than 100,000 people have been told to evacuate.

Japan's Meteorological Agency said Typhoon Faxai had grown to a "very powerful” storm that was located about 60 miles south of Tokyo, traveling northeast at about 12 mph.

Forecasters warned that central and eastern Japan, including Tokyo, may see record winds from Faxai as it moves over the areas with winds up to 134 mph, Kyodo News reported. The maximum sustained winds are equivalent to a Category 2 or 3 hurricane.

DORIAN TOPPLES CRANE IN CANADA, CAUSES WIDESPREAD BLACKOUTS AS STORM MARCHES NORTH

“Please be on full alert against gusts and high waves and be vigilant about landslides, floods and swollen rivers,” Japan's weather agency said in a statement.

Between 7 and 15 inches of rain is forecast to fall across parts of the region, in addition to rough seas.

Authorities issued evacuation advisories for more than 100,000 people in parts of the Kanagawa, Shizuoka prefectures and Tokyo metropolitan areas, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported.

An additional 2.4 million people in Kanagawa, Shizuoka prefectures and neighboring areas were being advised to prepare for possible evacuations, NHK reported.

REPORTER'S NOTEBOOK: DORIAN LEAVES WRECKED HOMES AND LIVES ON GRAND BAHAMA ISLAND

Railway company JR East suspended services in the greater Tokyo area until 8 a.m. on Monday due to having to inspect tracks once the storm passes through.

While there were no immediate reports of injuries or significant damage due to the storm, eight surfers had to be rescued amid high waves off Shizuoka Prefecture after they were swept out to sea, local officials told the Japan Times.

“Two helicopters were dispatched while special rescuers rushed out to sea,” a fire department spokesman told the news outlet. “We sent two of them to hospital, but no one was in danger of dying."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Numerous flights were also canceled at Tokyo's Haneda airport due to the approaching storm, Kyodo News reported.