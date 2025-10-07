Two years after Hamas’ Oct. 7 massacre, 48 hostages — dead and alive — remain in captivity

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two years after Hamas carried out its brutal Oct. 7, 2023, massacre, 48 hostages are still in the Gaza Strip. Of those who remain, not all are alive. Some, including two U.S. citizens, are confirmed to be deceased and their bodies remain in the hands of their captors.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio released a statement marking the anniversary as the U.S. seeks to broker a deal between Israel and Hamas based on President Donald Trump’s 20-Point Plan.

"On this second anniversary of Hamas’s heinous October 7 attacks, the United States remains steadfast in our support for Israel in our common fight against terrorism and our shared commitment to bringing an end to the suffering of all hostages and their families," Rubio said. "[The president’s] 20-Point Plan offers a historic opportunity to close this dark chapter, and to build a foundation for lasting peace and security for all."

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee released a statement Monday, a day before the anniversary, as Tuesday also marks the start of Sukkot, when many Jews refrain from using technology during the holiday’s first two days.

"Hamas shattered a peaceful morning by massacring 1,200 innocent men, women, and children and barbarically taking hostage more than 250 into Gaza’s terror tunnels – including U.S. citizens," Huckabee said. "May October 7, 2023, forever remind us that evil and antisemitism are not mere metaphors – but brutal realities that God and Holy Scripture enjoin us to combat with all our might."

"Thanks to the tremendous leadership of President Trump, there is a deal to free the remaining 48 hostages – living and deceased – from Gaza’s dungeons, bring closure to the families, and establish conditions for a lasting peace. We pray and continue to make every effort to bring the 48 hostages, including two U.S. citizens, home so they are reunited with their loved ones," he added.

Israeli and Hamas leaders are engaging in talks in Egypt as the end of the war hangs in the balance. Hamas recently agreed to release all hostages, including those living and the remains of the dead, but did not accept Trump’s deal.

The remaining hostages believed to be alive are Rom Braslavski, Evyatar David, Guy Gilboa-Dalal, Gali Berman, Ziv Berman, Segev Kalfon, Eitan Horn, Omri Miran, Avinatan Or, Matan Angrest, Nimrod Cohen, Elkana Bohbot, Ariel Cunio, David Cunio, Bipin Joshi, Matan Zangauker, Maxim Herkin, Bar Abraham Kupershtein, Eitan Abraham Mor, Tamir Nimrodi, Yosef-Chaim Ohana and Alon Ohel, according to ABC News.

Those who are declared deceased but whose bodies remain in Gaza are Omer Neutra, Itay Chen, Meny Godard, Eliyahu Margalit, Eitan Levi, Yossi Sharabi, Hadar Goldin, Tamir Adar, Amiram Cooper, Muhammad Al-Atarash, Sahar Baruch, Lior Rudaeff, Uriel Baruch, Inbar Hayman, Arie Zalmanowicz, Ran Gvili, Tal Haimi, Guy Illouz, Ronen Engel, Joshua Loitu Mollel, Dror Or, Daniel Or, Daniel Peretz, Asaf Hamami, Sonthaya Oakkharasri and Sudthisak Rinthalak, according to ABC News.

Here are some of their stories.

Omer Neutra

Capt. Omer Neutra was serving as an IDF tank platoon commander in the Armored Corps 77th Battalion, 7th Brigade, when he was killed in battle on Oct. 7. Since then, his body has been held in Gaza while his parents, residents of Long Island, wait to bury their son. The IDF confirmed his death in December 2024.

Neutra grew up in a suburb of New York City, where he was born. His parents remember his sense of humor and his love of the New York Knicks. After high school, Neutra deferred his college studies to spend a gap year in Israel. While there, he further deferred college and instead enlisted in the Israeli army.

"He sees people. He pays attention. He has this great sense of humor. So, he touches so many," Orna Neutra, Omer’s mother, told Fox News Digital in September 2024.

Itay Chen

Itay Chen, an American and Israeli citizen, was taken hostage when Hamas attacked his IDF unit during the Oct. 7 massacre. In March 2024, the IDF announced that Chen was likely dead.

Ruby Chen, Itay’s father, wrote in a July 4th op-ed that on America’s Independence Day his son’s "lack of freedom rings loudly." He also addressed the United Nations to plead for the return of the hostages.

"Itay wasn't just a name on the list. Itay was my son, whom I carried for 9 months and always tried to protect. Itay was a vibrant teenager who spent his youth with the Scouts and loved playing basketball with his brothers Roy and Alon," Itay’s mother, Hagit Chen, wrote in an op-ed in October 2024.

Yossi Sharabi

Yossi Sharabi, whose brother, Eli, was released from Hamas captivity in February 2025, remains in Gaza. Yossi was kidnapped on Oct. 7 from Kibbutz Be’eri, one of the hardest-hit communities in southern Israel. In January 2024, Israel confirmed his death.

Yossi’s brother Eli suffered tremendous losses. In addition to his brother, Eli’s wife and daughters were also murdered by Hamas. Since being released, Eli has been outspoken about the brutality of captivity and has advocated for the release of other hostages.

Eitan Levi

Eitan Levi drove a friend to her home in Kibbutz Be’eri on Oct. 7, 2023, when at 7:30 a.m. he called to report missile fire, according to the Hostages and Missing Families Forum. At 7:40 a.m., Levi, while on the phone, was heard saying it landed on the roof of his car, the group said. What followed were the sounds of a struggle, Arabic and then silence.

Levi’s family was notified of his murder 62 days later, the organization said.

"We will continue to talk about you, to commemorate you and to fight for the return of your body for burial in Israel," Levi’s son Shachar said, according to the forum.

Eliyahu Margalit

Eliyahu Margalit was murdered at Kibbutz Nir Oz on Oct. 7, and his body was taken hostage. His daughter, Nili Margalit, was also taken captive but was released in November 2023, according to The Times of Israel.

The 75-year-old’s family said he was going to feed his beloved horses on the morning of the massacre, The Times of Israel reported. His horses were also reportedly taken into Gaza.

Hadar Goldin

Hadar Goldin was not taken in the Oct. 7 attacks. He was an IDF soldier who was killed in 2014 during Operation Protective Edge. His body has been held in Gaza for over a decade.

Chair of the DOJ Task Force to Combat Antisemitism, Leo Terrell, met with the Goldin family and often wears a hat with Hadar’s name on it.

Last month, Terrell wrote on X, "Hadar is the longest held hostage in Gaza. His story reminds us of unbearable pain families endure daily. Hamas must release all the hostages! Every mom has the right to bury her son!"

Rom Braslavski

Rom Braslavski was working as a security guard at the Nova music festival when he was taken hostage.

"When the terrorists attacked, Rom could have fled to save himself. Instead, he chose to stay. He stayed to treat the wounded, evacuate the injured, shelter the terrified, and did his best to somehow preserve dignity amid chaos," Ofir Braslavski wrote in a Fox News Digital op-ed in August 2025, shortly after Rom’s captors released a propaganda video of him.

In the video, Braslavski appeared frail and said he was suffering unbearable pain and was unable to stand or go to the bathroom on his own.

"What I saw shattered me: my son – on the verge of death, visibly suffering, crying and begging for his life. I didn’t recognize him. He was so weak, so emaciated. His voice was frail, and his eyes were hollow and empty – as if he was about to give up. I know it’s hard to believe, but this was the first time I ever saw my son cry. Really cry," Ofir wrote, adding a plea to Trump to get his son "out of hell."

Evyatar David

Evyatar David was abducted from the Nova music festival on Oct. 7, 2023. Since being taken captive, David has appeared in propaganda films put out by his captors. One of the videos showed him and Guy Gilboa-Dalal, his childhood best friend who was also kidnapped, being forced to watch other hostages be freed.

In August, David was in a video that shocked the world and drew commentary from the White House. He looked frail – reduced to just 90 pounds – and was seen struggling to speak. Though, in a section that struck many, David was forced to dig his own grave. When asked about the video, Trump called it "horrible."

Ilay David, Evyatar’s brother, addressed the United Nations after the video was released.

"As my younger brother, a living skeleton, was forced to speak and dig his grave, the chubby and well-fed hand of a Hamas terrorist entered the frame. Suddenly, Hamas confirmed what we have known for months – the terrorists have plenty of food. The only ones starving in Hamas’ tunnels are the hostages," Ilay said.

Guy Gilboa-Dalal

Guy Gilboa-Dalal was taken from the Nova music festival along with his childhood best friend Evyatar David. In March, Gilboa-Dalal was featured in a propaganda video with David in which the two were forced to watch other hostages be released before having the door of the van they were sitting in slammed shut. Both of the men appeared thin, tired and frightened.

Gali and Ziv Berman

Twins Gali and Ziv Berman, who turned 28 while in captivity, were taken from Kibbutz Kfar Aza, along with Emily Damari, who was freed earlier this year.

"Our beloved Gali and Ziv, how we feared this day would come – a second birthday in hell. You are 28 years old today, though we’re not sure you even know it," the Berman family said in a statement, The Jerusalem Post reported. "You have lost your freedom and control over your own lives."

While their current status is unknown, the Berman family was told that the brothers were separated shortly after arriving in Gaza.