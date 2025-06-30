This July 4th, a family waits: American hostage’s father pleads for son's freedom from Hamas terrorists

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The first time I remember celebrating the Fourth of July was during the American bicentennial in 1976. As children living in New York City, my parents woke my sisters and I up early to see the Parade of Tall Ships as it entered the Hudson River. Even as a kid, this magnificent display conveyed to me a sense of the grand power of the U.S. The extraordinary event also offered me another feeling: that America, my home country, would do anything and everything in its power to keep me, my family, and indeed, all of its citizens, safe.

This Fourth of July, Americans will find themselves in two very different realities. Most will be surrounded by family and friends, enjoying baseball, hot dogs and ice cream cones. But for my American family, as well as dozens of other families of hostages, this day will be a stark contrast. On this day that celebrates freedom, my son Itay will spend the Fourth of July like he has the last 637 days – likely alone, in the cold, dark tunnels of Hamas in Gaza. He and 49 other hostages remain stripped of their freedom, while their families are in limbo, not able to embrace the holiday of independence. We need to remember, especially on this day, that Hamas is still holding Americans hostage, and 50 hostages in total.

ISRAELI HOSTAGE FAMILIES MAKE DESPERATE PLEA TO TRUMP AS 'TIME IS RUNNING OUT'

On this day, we must look past the haze of fireworks and remember that the Fourth of July is about something more. It’s about celebrating our hard-fought, long-defended freedom and knowing that an attack on the freedom of any American – and taking them hostage – is an attack on the freedom of us all. Taking U.S. citizens as hostages should be a liability, not an asset, with severe consequences attached. So long as Hamas holds U.S. citizens, we are letting evil and terrorism win.

My son was 19 when he was taken hostage. On this Independence Day, he can no longer watch the Mets games with his brothers, something he loved and cherished. He can no longer try to strike me out in the neighborhood pickup game, or check in every five minutes at the grill asking when the food will be ready. On this Independence Day, his lack of freedom rings loudly.

This Fourth of July, my family and I will wake up again to the same nightmare we do every day, where every moment begs the same agonizing question: Where is my son, and what can we do to get him back?

Right now, all of our energy is focused on one thing. As every parent knows, when your child disappears from your sight – even for a few moments at a playground or store – panic sets in instantly. But when your child is kidnapped, especially by terrorists, the only thing you can think about is getting them back, whatever their condition. Until we can embrace Itay again, we cannot even begin to process what lies ahead or plan for the future. It's impossible to move forward when this remains an open wound.

SIGN UP FOR ANTISEMITISM EXPOSED NEWSLETTER

After the historic wins over Iran, Hezbollah, and yes, Hamas, now is the time for us to pause and adopt President Donald Trump’s policy of "Peace Through Strength." It is time for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to collaborate with the U.S. and bring the hostages back. The U.S. was successful last month in bringing New Jersey native Edan Alexander back home, independent of Israel, but it needs Israel to bring the remaining others out.

No fan of half-measures, President Trump is in a prime position to pull off the "Big Beautiful Deal," a comprehensive diplomatic initiative which would end hostilities in both Iran and Gaza, secure the release of all 50 remaining hostages in Gaza – including my son – and help stabilize the entire Middle East through a carefully negotiated framework.

President Trump is uniquely positioned to drive such an initiative forward. During his previous presidency, he successfully brokered the Abraham Accords, achieving what many had previously considered near impossible normalization between Israel and several Arab nations. The Big Beautiful Deal would be a direct extension of this diplomatic milestone, offering a more comprehensive and regional approach to peacemaking. The president’s unorthodox style has demonstrated that breakthroughs are possible even in the most entrenched conflicts.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

America defined the values of freedom and human dignity that we celebrate on the Fourth of July. They didn’t come easily – we had to fight for them, good versus evil – and our continued defense of democracy is an essential part of the American identity.

In the last few months, my family has met Vice President JD Vance, FBI Director Kash Patel, Attorney General Pam Bondi and others who promise us that President Trump’s policy of "America First" is not hollow words and "America First" prioritizes the release of American hostages and those unlawfully detained all around the world, including Gaza.

To date, the Trump administration has been able to release 47 such Americans, and we pray Itay will be one of them as well soon. This Fourth of July, keep in mind that there was an attack on our freedom on Oct. 7, and fellow Americans remain in captivity. I call on President Trump: Do everything in your power to quash terrorism, and ensure that freedom wins the day with the release of the hostages.