Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Germany
Published

Two dead in Germany after mass shooting at Mercedes-Benz factory

Police arrested the suspect not long after the tragic attack; no motive has been made public yet

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Mercedes-Benz plant in Sindelfingen, Germany, was the site of a deadly shooting on Thursday.

Police received their first calls reporting the deadly incident around 7:45 a.m. Thursday.

"This morning, shots were fired on the factory premises in Sindelfingen. Two persons were injured, one of whom has since died," a Stuttgart prosecutor spokesperson said in the aftermath.

The second victim later succumbed to their wounds and died.

POLITICALLY MOTIVATED CRIMES IN GERMANY ROSE BY 7% IN 2022

Sindelfingen shooting Germany Mercedes-Benz

Rescue teams are seen in front of the Factory 56 at the plant of German carmaker Mercedes-Benz in Sindelfingen, southern Germany, after shots were fired at the plant on May 11, 2023. One person was killed and another seriously injured at the factory, police said following the attack, adding that a suspect had been arrested. The second victim was later declared dead. (Photo by THOMAS KIENZLE/AFP via Getty Images)

The suspect is reportedly a 53-year-old male who worked at the sprawling Sindelfingen factory near Stuttgart. 

MALE SUSPECT IN BERLIN SCHOOL KNIFE ATTACK THAT SERIOUSLY INJURED 2 GIRLS MAY HAVE DRUG-INDUCED MENTAL ILLNESS

SINDELFINGEN Mercedes Benz factory

Workers assemble S-Class sedans on the assembly line at the Mercedes-Benz plant of Daimler AG in Sindelfingen, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images)

The factory employs over 35,000 workers and produces a wide range of luxury sedans for Mercedes-Benz.

Mercedes-Benz said the company was "deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic news" in a press statement.

KNIFE ATTACK AT BERLIN SCHOOL SERIOUSLY INJURES 2 YOUNG GIRLS

SINDELFINGEN Mercedes Benz shooting

Ambulance is seen in front of a Mercedes-Benz Production Plant after a fire shooting on May 11, 2023 in Sindelfingen, Germany. ((Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images))

"Our thoughts are with the victims, their families and all colleagues on site," the car manufacturer added.

Photos from the scene of the tragedy show German police vehicles and ambulances arriving en masse to the car factory in the aftermath of the shooting.

Police Germany shooting Sindelfingen

Police emergency vehicles are parked at a Mercedes-Benz plant. In the morning, one person was killed and one seriously injured on the factory premises. According to a police spokeswoman, however, there was no danger to the population. (Photo by Julian Rettig/picture alliance via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The suspected shooter has been taken into custody, but a motive has not been announced at this time.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com