Turkish forces capture center of key Syrian border town

Turkish forces captured a key Syrian border town after heavy bombardment and fierce fighting Saturday on the fourth day of an offensive that has drawn international condemnation.

Turkey's Defense Ministry and a war-monitoring group said Turkish troops took Ras al-Ayn, marking a significant gain since the offensive began Wednesday, according to reports.

"Ras al-Ayn's residential center has been taken under control through the successful operations in the east of Euphrates (River)," the ministry said on Twitter, according to the Associated Press.

Turkey’s push into Syria comes days after President Trump cleared the way for Turkey's air and ground offensive, pulling back U.S. forces from the area and saying he wanted to stop getting involved with "endless wars." Trump's decision drew swift bipartisan criticism.

On Saturday, Turkey denied targeting U.S. forces after the Pentagon said troops further west had come under fire, the BBC reported.

The Pentagon said Friday U.S. troops came under Turkish artillery fire near the Syrian border town of Kobani.

Turkey said it took all precautions to prevent any harm to the U.S. base while it was responding to Kurdish fire from a nearby area, Reuters reported.

“U.S. and coalition soldiers were definitely not hit. Indeed the necessary coordination is being carried out by our headquarters and the Americans,” Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar was quoted as saying on Saturday, according to Reuters.

The war-monitoring group the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said 74 Kurdish fighters have been killed since Wednesday as well as 49 Turkey-backed Syrian opposition fighters and 21 civilians.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.