Turkish Airlines fires 211 employees following coup attempt

Turkish Airlines says it has terminated the contracts of 211 employees, joining a government purge of people suspected of links to a U.S.-based cleric whom authorities accuse of orchestrating Turkey's failed coup.

The national carrier said Monday the contracts were canceled due to "nonfulfillment of performance standards" and in line with the "necessary actions" the company was taking against Fethullah Gulen's movement.

The company said it had "acknowledged our responsibility to terminate malevolent, illegal attempts."

Private Dogan news agency said those fired included seven people in managerial positions and 15 pilots.

Turkish Airlines did not immediately comment on how the dismissals would impact its operations.