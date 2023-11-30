Pentagon confirms 74th attack on US troops in Middle East since Oct. 17

U.S. forces stationed in Syria were attacked Tuesday, Pentagon officials said Thursday, marking the 74th time since Oct. 17 that troops were targeted in the Middle East.

Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh confirmed the attack during Thursday's Department of Defense briefing.

"There was an attack on Tuesday…that brings the total attacks up to 74 attacks from October 17th until now," she said, adding that there were no additional attacks over the last two days.

Singh also said there were no injuries reported from the attack, nor any damage to infrastructure.

The 74 attacks on U.S. troops have taken place in Iraq and Syria and began on Oct. 17 by Iraqi militia groups. The attacks are reportedly linked to the U.S.’s support for Israel in its retaliation against the Palestinian militant group Hamas, following its attack on Oct. 7.

The attacks do not include ballistic missiles being shot in the direction of U.S. military vessels, which commanding officers on those ships have ordered to be shot down.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Navy Destroyer USS Carney shot down an Iranian-made Houthi drone launched from Yemen.

There was no damage to the Carney or any injuries to the U.S. personnel onboard the vessel, which was sailing near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait at the time of the attack.

During the briefing, Singh was asked why Houthi drones and missiles heading in the vicinity of U.S. ships were not being included in the number of attacks.

She explained that action is being taken against drones and missiles when commanding officers on those ships feel they pose a threat.

"In terms of intended target…our initial assessment is that the ships were not the intended target, but they came close enough where, at least the Carney, felt the need that it had to engage the drone that was coming its way or headed toward the general direction," Singh said.

She could not say what the intended target of the drones or missiles were, but the initial assessment, Singh added, was that the ships were not the intended target.

"It is up to the commanders of these ships if they feel that they are under attack, or they feel like their personnel are threatened, to be able to respond and take action," Singh said.

