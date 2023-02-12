Expand / Collapse search
Turkey-Syria earthquake death toll likely to surpass 56,000, UN emergency aid chief says

Turkish officials launched investigations into faulty construction on Sunday

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
The death toll from this week's devastating earthquakes in southeastern Turkey and northern Syria is expected to surpass 56,000 people, United Nations emergency relief chief Martin Griffiths said. 

"I think it is difficult to estimate precisely as we need to get under the rubble but I'm sure it will double or more," Griffiths told Sky News. "That's terrifying. This is nature striking back in a really harsh way."

    People warm around a fire as rescuers search in a destroyed building in Kahramanmaras, southeastern Turkey, on Thursday, Feb. 9. (AP/Petros Giannakouris)

    Emergency team members and others search for people in a destroyed building in Adana, Turkey, on Monday, Feb. 6. (AP/Khalil Hamra)

A pair of magnitude 7.8 and 7.5 earthquakes struck nine hours apart on Monday, toppling buildings and destroying structures 

STAGGERING TURKEY EARTHQUAKE DEATH TOLL INCLUDES AT LEAST 3 US CITIZENS: STATE DEPARTMENT

About 13.5 million people live in the most devastated area, which is roughly 310 miles in diameter. The death toll had risen to at least 33,185 on Sunday afternoon. 

A massive search and rescue operation was still in effect on Sunday, with 34,717 Turkish personnel joined by 9,595 personnel from 74 other countries. First responders were using thermal cameras to search for survivors under piles of concrete. 

    People and rescuers search in a damaged building, in Kharamanmaras, southeastern Turkey, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.  (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

    This aerial photo shows the destruction in Hatay city center, southern Turkey, on Tuesday, Feb. 7. (AP/IHA)

    A man walks among the rubble of a collapsed building in Hatay, Turkey, on Friday, Feb. 10. (Yasin Akgul/AFP via Getty Images)

Turkish officials, meanwhile, have started pointing to faulty construction and lax building codes for the scope of the devastation. 

At least 131 people were under investigation for their role in constructing buildings that collapsed during the quake, Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said Sunday. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

