Staggering Turkey earthquake death toll includes at least 3 US citizens: State Department

More than 19,300 have died in Turkey and Syria from earthquake

By Greg Norman , Cailin Kearns | Fox News
More than 19,000 dead following Turkey-Syria earthquakes Video

More than 19,000 dead following Turkey-Syria earthquakes

Senior foreign affairs correspondent Greg Palkot reports the latest on the aftermath from Adiyaman, Turkey. 

Three American citizens have been confirmed dead in southeastern Turkey following the devastating 7.8-magnitude earthquake that rocked the country and Syria this week, the U.S. State Department tells Fox News.

A State Department spokesperson said the agency is "working closely with local authorities and other partner organizations to assist any U.S. citizens in the affected areas.

"We offer our sincerest condolences to the victims and to the families of all of those affected," they added.

A woman reacts as rescue workers carry the body of an earthquake victim in Adiyaman, southeastern Turkey, on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.

A woman reacts as rescue workers carry the body of an earthquake victim in Adiyaman, southeastern Turkey, on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

DRAMATIC VIDEO SHOWS TURKISH EARTHQUAKE RESCUE

The identities of the three American victims have not been disclosed.

Rescue crews in both Turkey and Syria are sifting through rubble Thursday in hopes of finding survivors who may be trapped.

Local residents walk in front of a destroyed building in Nurdagi, southeastern Turkey, on Thursday, Feb. 9.

Local residents walk in front of a destroyed building in Nurdagi, southeastern Turkey, on Thursday, Feb. 9. (AP/Petros Giannakouris)

EARTHQUAKE IN TURKEY PROMPTS UN TO ACTIVATE EMERGENCY SATELLITE MAPPING

"We can confirm reports of at least three U.S. citizens killed in southeastern Turkey," the spokesperson also told Fox News. "Our staff in Turkey and here in the United States are working tirelessly to provide consular assistance to these victims and their family members."

Footage has captured a survivor of the devastating 7.8-magnitude earthquake being removed from underneath rubble in Antakya, Turkey, in the hard-hit Hatay province.

Footage has captured a survivor of the devastating 7.8-magnitude earthquake being removed from underneath rubble in Antakya, Turkey, in the hard-hit Hatay province. (@onylm29 via SPECTEE/TMX)

The earthquake has left more than 19,300 dead across Turkey and Syria, surpassing a 2011 earthquake and tsunami that killed 18,400 in Japan, according to The Associated Press.

Turkish officials say more than 110,000 rescue personnel are working the disaster response effort and 95 countries have offered assistance, the AP also reported.

