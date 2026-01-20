Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Donald Trump

Trump confirms he invited Putin to join his Board of Peace: 'He's been invited'

The Kremlin said it is 'studying the details' and will seek clarity of 'all the nuances'

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
close
Putin escalates Ukraine war with strike on Lviv, but still appears to be on backfoot Video

Putin escalates Ukraine war with strike on Lviv, but still appears to be on backfoot

Fox News senior correspondent Benjamin Hall reports on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s strike on Ukraine and how the United Nations is responding on ‘The Story.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin received an invitation to join his new Board of Peace that will supervise the next phase of the Gaza peace plan.

Trump confirmed Putin's invitation while speaking to reporters at the College Football National Championship Game in Florida, where Indiana defeated Miami.

"Yeah, he’s been invited," Trump told reporters.

SIX COUNTRIES CONFIRM US INVITATIONS TO GAZA PEACE BOARD

President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet in Alaska.

President Donald Trump greets Russian President Vladimir Putin as he arrives at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska.  (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

The Kremlin said earlier on Monday that Putin had received the invitation, adding that it is now "studying the details" and will seek clarity of "all the nuances" in communications with the U.S. government.

France has also received an invitation but does not plan to join the Board of Peace "at this stage," a French official close to President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.

The French official said the issue is raising questions, particularly with regard to respect for the principles and structure of the United Nations.

U.S. President Donald Trump meets Russian President Vladimir Putin in Anchorage, Alaska, U.S., August 15, 2025.

U.S. President Donald Trump meets Russian President Vladimir Putin in Anchorage, Alaska. (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

Asked at the championship game about Macron being unlikely to join, Trump took jabs at his French counterpart and threatened tariffs for refusing to accept the invitation.

"Well, nobody wants him because he's going to be out of office very soon," Trump said of Macron.

"I'll put a 200% tariff on his wines and champagnes, and he'll join," he added. "But he doesn't have to join."

LINDSEY GRAHAM MEETS WITH MOSSAD DIRECTOR DURING TRIP TO ISRAEL

U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron shake hands as they pose for a photo, at a world leaders' summit on ending the Gaza war.

U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron shake hands. (REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/Pool)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Several other countries have also received invitations, including Israel, Canada, Belarus, Slovenia and Thailand.

Morocco, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, Hungary and Argentina have already accepted invitations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Close modal

Continue