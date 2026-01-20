Trump confirms he invited Putin to join his Board of Peace: 'He's been invited'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin received an invitation to join his new Board of Peace that will supervise the next phase of the Gaza peace plan.

Trump confirmed Putin's invitation while speaking to reporters at the College Football National Championship Game in Florida, where Indiana defeated Miami.

"Yeah, he’s been invited," Trump told reporters.

The Kremlin said earlier on Monday that Putin had received the invitation, adding that it is now "studying the details" and will seek clarity of "all the nuances" in communications with the U.S. government.

France has also received an invitation but does not plan to join the Board of Peace "at this stage," a French official close to President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.

The French official said the issue is raising questions, particularly with regard to respect for the principles and structure of the United Nations.

Asked at the championship game about Macron being unlikely to join, Trump took jabs at his French counterpart and threatened tariffs for refusing to accept the invitation.

"Well, nobody wants him because he's going to be out of office very soon," Trump said of Macron.

"I'll put a 200% tariff on his wines and champagnes, and he'll join," he added. "But he doesn't have to join."

Several other countries have also received invitations, including Israel, Canada, Belarus, Slovenia and Thailand.

Morocco, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, Hungary and Argentina have already accepted invitations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.